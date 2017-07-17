New details released about missing Mary Papatsie

Ottawa Police have released new information about an Inuk woman who has been missing from Ottawa since late April.

Mary Papatsie, 39, was reported missing in early June, police have said.

Investigators have learned she may have been wearing black jogging pants, a brown t-shirt, and blue and orange flip flip sandals when she was last seen, according to a release.

She may have also been carrying a purple and black backpack filled with other clothing.

An investigator from the Major Crime Section has also been added to Papatsie's case, Cst. Chuck Benoit said.

"They work hand-in-hand with missing persons, but it has been a period of time since her disappearance," he said.