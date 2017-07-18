Recent Hog’s Back Swing Bridge closures caused by failure in valve system

The Hog’s Back Swing Bridge’s aging hydraulic system is to blame for a string of emergency closures over the last several days.

“It’s a really, really old bridge,” Dominique LeBlanc, NCC spokesperson said, explaining that it was installed 40 years ago. “They don’t even make bridges like this anymore.”

According to LeBlanc, the valve system failed, which caused particles in the oil of the bridge’s hydraulic system, which blocked the flow of the pistons.

To fix the issues, the NCC will be adding a flushing line and replacing three valves, LeBlanc said.

They will also be doing a design change to be able to flush the system on a monthly basis, she said.

She said these measures will be put in place in the next several days and the work shouldn’t affect vehicle traffic.

In the last week, the bridge had to close four times for emergency repairs: on July 11, 12, 16 and 17.

LeBlanc said they believe these measures will mitigate any future major closures to traffic this season.

However, a more permanent solution to fix or replace the bridge may be more difficult, as it would require coordination between three departments.

While the NCC owns and manages the swing bridge, Parks Canada owns and manages the Rideau Canal’s lock system, and the adjacent fixed bridge and dam, while the City of Ottawa is responsible for the roadway.

LeBlanc said that the NCC is interested in talking to its partners on the matter.

Parks Canada undertaking its own bridge rehabilitation project

Earlier this year, Parks Canada put out a tender for an engineering consulting firm to rehabilitate the Hog's Back fixed bridge and dam, which is adjacent to the swing bridge.

The tender is for work “to improve the condition of the bridge from Poor (C) to Good (A) condition and to maintain the dam in Fair (B) condition.”.

This will include replacement of the bridge’s superstructure components and rehabilitation of the substructure components, while the dam work will include concrete repairs, replacement of the deck and railings, repair of the stairways and sidewalks and painting of steel components, the text says.

The tender was awarded to AECOM Consultants Inc. on June 5, for $1,766,642.

Darryl Whitehead, the external relations manager for Parks Canada, said Monday that the project is in the investigation and design phase to figure out what work needs to be done and how it will get done.