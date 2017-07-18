Kontinuum: Go ahead and show up without a ticket

Two days after the Kontinuum officially opened to the public, organizers say that it’s not necessary to book ahead to see the show.

“We can easily accommodate people who just show up on the spot,” said Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017 and the event organizer. “Don’t hesitate to just show up at the door. It’s free and you will be able to get in.”

Kontinuum is an art and light installation running at the new Lyon LRT station until mid-September. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Laflamme said Kontinuum had previously urged people to booking ahead so that there wouldn’t be long line-ups, because they weren’t certain how long people would take to go through.

Laflamme said to be safe they had planned to allow 70 people through every 15 minutes, but now know they can accommodate 150 people every 15 minutes.

Some people who reserved tickets for slots this week, have received messages that their reservation was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Laflamme said the show will be closed for a few hours on Wednesday and Friday morning to allow the show to make some technical adjustments.

“Those are adjustments to the operation, the technical side, that are required,” he said. “People who have tickets for those time periods will be able to use those tickets at any time… They will be honoured.”