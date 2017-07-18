Ottawa heating plants to get climate change upgrade

Offices buildings across Ottawa are about to get greener and, the government hopes, cheaper, with a new push to give their heating plants a major upgrade.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced upgrades Tuesday to five district energy plants in the capital that heat and cool a combined 80 buildings, including Parliament Hill.

The plants use steam and chilled water that runs through underground pipes to control temperature in buildings. The biggest is the Cliff heating and cooling plant, just west of downtown, which provides service to 55 buildings.

The government plans to modernize the plants and allow them to run on renewable technologies, as part of a larger effort to have government facilities running completely on renewable energy by 2025.

“We currently have an antiquated, inefficient energy system that heats and cools more than 80 public and private buildings,” said McKenna.



McKenna couldn’t specify the cost of the project, which has yet to go out to tender, but the government has budgeted $2.1 billion for upgrades across the country to meet these targets.



She said over the long term the government is going to save money on the project.



“I like to look at the life-cycle costs and the overall costs,” she said. “This will significantly reduce the costs and reduce the emissions.”

The government estimates the upgrades will be the equivalent of taking 21,000 cars off the road. It’s doing the upgrades in two phases: McKenna said they want to begin with upgrades to the plant and then look to renewable technologies.

“Better is always possible, but you have to start somewhere.”



The government will also run a pilot project starting later this year to use wood chips and other bio-fuels in one of the existing heat plants, which does not require any significant upgrades.



Don Grant, who is acting as a strategic advisor on the program, said it will give them an opportunity to test the idea before committing.

He said the overall program is going to be flexible giving them the opportunity to test a wide variety of potential energy sources.