Ottawa police investigating two overnight fires

The Ottawa police arson unit is now investigating two overnight fires in south Ottawa.



The fire department was first called at 11 p.m. Monday night to a report of a fire in a townhouse at 920 Dynes Rd. The fire and smoke were heavy enough when the flames broke out that crews asked for a second alarm.



The second call came in less than two hours later at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for another fire at 1077 Dynes Rd., with multiple 911 calls describing a possible explosion.