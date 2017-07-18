Police issue arrest warrant in 2014 mugging case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa police have laid charges in a nearly three-year-old mugging case and have issued a warrant for the arrest of Max Hody, 23.
The warrant stems from an incident in August 2014 in which the victim — a 15-year-old boy at the time — was stabbed twice and had his cell phone stolen around 2:30 am near the intersection of Moodie Drive and Robertson Road in Napean.
Police say that new evidence has led them to be able to lay charges, but a spokesperson would not comment on the nature of that evidence beyond saying it is “classified as forensic” in nature.
Police also said they are unsure if Hody is still within their jurisdiction, or if he has left the area.