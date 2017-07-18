Police issue arrest warrant in 2014 mugging case

Ottawa police have laid charges in a nearly three-year-old mugging case and have issued a warrant for the arrest of Max Hody, 23.

The warrant stems from an incident in August 2014 in which the victim — a 15-year-old boy at the time — was stabbed twice and had his cell phone stolen around 2:30 am near the intersection of Moodie Drive and Robertson Road in Napean.

Police say that new evidence has led them to be able to lay charges, but a spokesperson would not comment on the nature of that evidence beyond saying it is “classified as forensic” in nature.