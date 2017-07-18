Uber partners with Share the Road to increase cyclist safety

Uber has announced a partnership with Share the Road, a cycling safety advocacy group that aims to use Uber’s extensive network of drivers to spread information to increase cyclist safety.

Share the Road’s executive, director Jamie Stuckless, said the partnership, which began earlier in the spring, offered Share the road “an opportunity to get really vital safety information into the hands of thousands of drivers.”

“We definitely looked to them,” said Uber spokesperson Susie Heath. “They’re the experts in this field.”

The campaign, which kicks off on July 18th, will see Uber sending weekly tips and information to its drivers — informing them of, say, new laws that require them to provide one metre of passing space, or reminding them that they are not allowed to park in bike lanes, even for a quick pick up.



As well, Uber will be playing an informational video from Share the Road at all of its “greenlight hubs,” where new drivers receive training. New drivers will be given cyclist safety training as part of their onboarding process.

Stuckless says that with recent changes to road laws, getting information into the hands of drivers is crucial. “It’s not the only thing we should be doing,” she said, but it is important to “get information to people and give them the opportunity to follow the law.”