Competition bureau says cities should ease up on food truck red tape

Let the street food go.



That’s the message Canada’s Competition Bureau delivered this week to cities and towns across the country when it comes to food trucks in public places.



The bureau weighed in on food truck rules this week, encouraging municipalities to keep the rules to a minimum to encourage more trucks.



“Our operating principle is that competition is good for consumers and for the economy writ large,” said Julien Brazeau, an associate deputy commissioner with the bureau. “The more competition there is in a market and the more business are pushed to innovate.”

Brazeau said they looked at the rules across the country and found caps on the number of trucks, limits to the time of day and stringent location requirements.



Ottawa’s food truck rules restrict trucks to 20 spaces in the city and also limit trucks operating hours to between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.



Brazeau said they’ve seen municipalities that had harsh restrictions cut them back and do better in the long run.

“Toronto and Vancouver had some more stringent location requirements at the outset and quickly saw that was impeding competition,” he said. “We have seen, really, a growth of the food truck industry in those cities.”



He said he understands that municipalities might fear hurting existing restaurants, but he said they have research showing they’re two different customer bases.