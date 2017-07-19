No plans to fix Supreme Court building despite looming problems

Public Works has confirmed that major structural repairs on the Supreme Court will not be undertaken on the building until at least 2023.

Public Works was also able to expand on the nature of the five-year construction project they announced earlier this week. Included in the renovation plans are: structural reinforcements to the steel frame to make it resistant to seismic activity; replacement of major heating, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems and accessibility retrofitting.

Nicolas Boucher, a spokesperson for Public Works, said in an email that “the over-70-years-old building has been well maintained but it has now reached the point where key systems have exceeded their service lives.”

A June 22, 2016 briefing by the Judicial Precinct Project shows that a 2014 assessment found that the structural, mechanical, and electrical systems were all considered either to be in “poor” or “deteriorated” condition. According to the briefing, the buildings mechanical and electrical systems could both fail by 2021.

The same briefing noted that “hazardous substances such as asbestos are suspected within walls and ceiling spaces.”