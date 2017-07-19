Syrian refugees graduate with a new future

It’s been a little less than a year since Syrian refugee Samir Massoud came to Canada with his wife, Manal Shalgin, and their family.

After spending years working at a five-star hotel in Syria and then managing clubs in Lebanon, he had dreams of opening his own business in Ottawa.

On Wednesday, he and his wife graduated from a unique program at Algonquin College that will get them a step closer to this dream.

Massoud was valedictorian.

“I learn so many things in this class. You know Canada gave us, for the newcomers, so many good things,” he said.

Massoud and Shalgin were among 15 Syrian refugees to participate in the 13-week Kitchen Skills for New Canadians certificate program. It was entirely paid for by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, including tuition, uniform, licence fees and equipment like knives.

“The first five weeks is they practice food handling, safe food handling. They get their licence, they get WHMIS [Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System]. This type of thing and then they do seven weeks, in class, in kitchen doing applied cooking,” Wes Wilkinson, academic manager for the School of Hospitality and Tourism said.

Several of the students have already used their skills to start their own business, including student Abeer Alamer, who started Shamiyat Catering, offering Syrian cuisine and sweets, with some of her classmates.

“This class, I’m so happy for it,” she said. “I have good friends and a good chance for a good job.”

Wilkinson said he’s also looking at bringing on some of the graduates to teach other Algonquin students in the pastry program.