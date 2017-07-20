Scheer appoints women to front bench, but won't change rules to get more women to run

Andrew Scheer appointed two women to members of his leadership team Thursday, but said he’s not prepared to change his party’s nomination rules

Scheer announced Ontario MP Lisa Raitt would serve as his deputy leader and Manitoba MP Candice Bergen would remain as house leader for the Conservative party under his watch.

His party has the lowest percentage of female MPs and had the lowest percentage of female candidates in the last election.



The Liberals require that party officials look for diverse candidates if none emerge during a nomination contest and hold any potential vote until a search has been done.

The NDP goes a step further preventing nominations from taking place unless someone from a “equity-seeking group” has put their name forward.

The Conservative party has no such policy.



Scheer said members largely determine his party’s nomination process and the MPs and candidates are all selected on merit.



“Hard working members of our team that represent different backgrounds, regardless of the demographic are there because they earned the right to be there,” he said.

Scheer said he has no intention of pushing for changes to that process.

“There is no one at the table that got an easier path or didn’t have to go through the same process and I think that’s an important principle.”



He also said the party lost some of its diverse MPs in the last election and he hopes to see them come back.



“We had a lot of people from diverse backgrounds in the last parliament. I would like to see if some of them are interested in running again.”



Raitt said she spoke to a lot of women interested in running for office during her leadership bid and intends to continue to reach out.



“Anybody who is thinking about wanting to seek the nomination for the Conservative party should find me in Ottawa and I’d be more than happy to talk about the process,” she said. “It can’t start too soon, we are only two years away from an election.”

Bergen said, while many men will leap at the chance to run, women often have to be convinced that they would make good candidates and she said any politicians of any party should be encouraging people to get involved.