Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend July 21 - 23
From tennis to military fly-bys we have you covered.
Friday and Saturday: Garden Party
Nothing says summer like a Garden party and with the sun expected to shine all day Saturday it should be a nice one at Dow’s Lake.
For kids there will be face painting and games during the day and in the evening there will be a surprise spectacle at the end of the night, along with less surprise fireworks.
There will also be road closures around the event Saturday if you happen to be driving.
Friday and Saturday: Ceremonial guard
Ottawa’s ceremonial guard will be putting on a special show on Parliament Hill both Friday and Saturday night with their performance Fortissmo. The show is a special military and musical performance specifically created for the lawns of Parliament. It will feature cannon fire and a fly-by from a CH-117 Globemaster.
All weekend: Ottawa Lebanese festival
Now in it’s 27th year, the Ottawa Lebanese Festival celebrates Middle Eastern entertainment with heritage displays and performance.
There is also fantastic food to be had.
The events take place on the grounds of the St. Elias Cathedral.
All Weekend: The Amorous servant
How about a little theatre under the stars this weekend?
Starting this weekend in Strathcona park Odessy theatre will be presenting The Amorous Servant, a comedy about a clever young maid, Corallina, who plays cupid in order to triumph over greed and treachery.
Hilarity of course ensues.
All Weekend: Tennis anyone?
Fresh off of Wimbledon and looking for your next tennis fix?
The final rounds of the Gatineau National Bank Challenger — an international tennis tournament featuring players from the ATP Challenger Series — are being played this weekend at the Parc de I’lle in Gatineau. For once, there’s no rain in the forecast—perfect for your white outfit and a snack of strawberries and cream.
