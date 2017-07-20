Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend July 21 - 23

Friday and Saturday: Garden Party



Nothing says summer like a Garden party and with the sun expected to shine all day Saturday it should be a nice one at Dow’s Lake.



For kids there will be face painting and games during the day and in the evening there will be a surprise spectacle at the end of the night, along with less surprise fireworks.

There will also be road closures around the event Saturday if you happen to be driving.



Friday and Saturday: Ceremonial guard



Ottawa’s ceremonial guard will be putting on a special show on Parliament Hill both Friday and Saturday night with their performance Fortissmo. The show is a special military and musical performance specifically created for the lawns of Parliament. It will feature cannon fire and a fly-by from a CH-117 Globemaster.





All weekend: Ottawa Lebanese festival

Now in it’s 27th year, the Ottawa Lebanese Festival celebrates Middle Eastern entertainment with heritage displays and performance.



There is also fantastic food to be had.

The events take place on the grounds of the St. Elias Cathedral.

All Weekend: The Amorous servant

How about a little theatre under the stars this weekend?

Starting this weekend in Strathcona park Odessy theatre will be presenting The Amorous Servant, a comedy about a clever young maid, Corallina, who plays cupid in order to triumph over greed and treachery.

Hilarity of course ensues.

All Weekend: Tennis anyone?

Fresh off of Wimbledon and looking for your next tennis fix?