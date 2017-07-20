Nursing association urges other provinces to follow Ontario’s lead on abortion pill

The president of the Canadian Nurses Association says Health Canada’s wording on who can prescribe Mifegymiso, commonly known as the abortion pill, is restricting access to the drug.

She spoke earlier this week at a sexual health rights panel in Edmonton timed to coincide with a national Premiers' meeting.

Currently, the drug is recommended for physician dispensing, but the wording should be changed to “approved prescribers,” Barb Shellian said.

“This [wording] limited access to women in rural and remote areas, where nurse practitioners (NPs) may be the only primary care provider,” she said.

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have additional education and can diagnose and treat illnesses autonomously and also prescribe medication, among other responsibilities.

Despite this wording from Health Canada, the College of Nurses of Ontario has approved nurse practitioners to prescribe the drug and Shellian said she believes other colleges will follow suit.

Shellian also said she believes Health Canada will make the change.

Shellian said this does not pose a liability problem for nurses who go against the wording of Health Canada, as long as they follow the rules of their regulatory college.

“But because of that contradiction there, it is very confusing,” she said.

In a statement about the issue, Rebecca Purdy, spokesperson for Health Canada confirmed “Health Canada is currently reviewing an application from the company with additional evidence to amend when Mifegymiso can be administered and who can dispense it.”