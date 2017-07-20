Salvation Army dispute over new site at 333 Montreal Road escalates

The Salvation Army and Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury are at odds again over the charity’s proposed move to 333 Montreal Road.

Last Saturday, the charity sent a letter to Fleury, they say highlights the “extensive consultation process of over two-and-a-half years [that] began in January 2015,” with Fleury and others from the City of Ottawa, where they discussed the move.

“There was increasing concern about the public view of the Salvation Army in the media that we were being secretive or holding back-door meetings,” Glenn van Gulik, the Salvation Army spokesperson who signed the letter, said. “We felt it was important to send that letter to him to just clarify and sort of recapture all of the conversations that we’ve had.”

In the letter, van Gulik said that in January 2015, Fleury had indicated he was “supportive of a concept where the design of a new facility did not replicate the current structure in the market.”

But Fleury says this and other aspects of the letter are misleading.

“I agree with them that the status quo is not what we’re looking for, so on that I am supportive of them, and the investment of $50 million is needed, so we agree on that,” he said. “The component we don’t agree on, I was consistently opposed to it, I was clear with them is their idea of indentifying a location, more specifically 333 Montreal Road.”