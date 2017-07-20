Three boats catch fire near Petrie Island
The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning
Ottawa firefighters responded to an early morning call from the Ozile Marina, across from Petrie Islands, for three boats docked in the water that were on fire.
The hazmat team was also on site, as one of the boats was leaking fuel into the water.
All three boats sustained damages as a result of the fire. By the time firefighters had quelled the flames, one boat had sunk completely, a second was badly damaged but otherwise still floating, and a third had sustained superficial damage.
There were no civilian injuries reported as a result of the fire, but one firefighter was taken to hospital in non-critical condition, being treated for heat exhaustion.
Due to the fuel leak, the Ministry of the Environment is also responding to the early-morning fire. Both police and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
