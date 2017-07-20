Wellington Street 'dooring zone' study shows signs of success

A year-long “dooring zone” pilot project along Wellington Street appears to have succeed, showing how much of a difference a small infrastructure change can make.



Coun. Jeff Leiper and Shawn McGuire, coordinator of cyclist and pedestrian safety at the city, took to Facebook Live on Thursday to share the results of the project that used pavement markings to alert cyclists and drivers.

The project tested a new type of road marking that staff said they hadn’t seen anywhere else. Called a ‘dooring zone,’ the markings move cyclists to the middle of the lane in order to prevent drivers opening doors into cyclists, and also to discourage drivers passing cyclists who have a right to occupy the lane.

After a year of study, there have been dramatic improvements. Prior to implementation, roughly 60 per cent of vehicles were passing cyclists, and 45 per cent of vehicles were doing so while there was an car coming in the opposite direction. A year later, only 20 per cent were passing cyclists, and only eight per cent with an oncoming car.

Cyclists also behaved differently. The percentage of riders who “took the lane” and rode at least one metre away from parked cars rose from 20 per cent to over 50 per cent.

It’s a positive result from a low-cost solution: to install and maintain the road markings only cost between $6,000 and $8,000.

In 2014, the year before the pilot was launched, there were at least five doorings in Kitchisippi, said Leiper.



Since the pavement parkings were put in place, there have been none though Leiper was careful to hedge his bets, saying that there isn’t enough proof of causation, only correlation.