World Press Photo exhibit opens in Ottawa

The best photojournalism of the last year is on display in the city, as the World Press Photo Exhibition 2017 returns to Ottawa for its 10th year.

The exhibit is meant to show the world what high quality photojournalism can do and also promote press freedom, according to Sanne Schim van der Loeff, exhibition manager and curator.

She said it was very important the photos in the exhibition are the same in every country.

“We have these sets and we don’t take anything out because if we were to do that then we’d be self-censoring,” she said. “So, it’s really you take all the exhibition or you don’t get any.”

This year, Burhan Obilici’s dramatic photograph capturing the assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Turkey was named as the overall winner.

Other winning photos include a five-week series by Canadian Amber Bracken on the Dakota Access Pipeline Standoff at Standing Rock in North Dakota, and South African Brent Stirton’s photo of a black rhino poached for its horn.

In all, the exhibit features 152 photographs, including pictures by three Canadians.

Schim van der Loeff said her favourite is a series of photos by American Ami Vitale depicting a panda conservation program in China that includes the keepers dressed in panda outfits, in order to ensure the cubs can be returned into the wild.

“She’s kind of going against the stereotype of how we know China: as a polluter, as a country that doesn’t really take nature into account. Here you see a completely different side and how far people are willing to go,” she said. “These suits are covered in panda pee because panda’s apparently react to smell the best.”