You probably won't be able to buy weed any younger in Quebec

It’s something of a college-age tradition: crossing the Ottawa River into Gatineau, going on a beer run, and smiling as you cross the Portage Bridge, 18-year-old ID still in hand.

But Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Quebece Premier Denis Couillard are hoping to curb a hazier—but no less smile-filled—border crossing by coordinating the minimum age to buy legal pot.

“It’s very important that Ontario and Quebec work together,” said Premier Wynne, in a press conference following a premier's meetings this week, when asked if the two provinces would coordinate a single age requirement.

“It must be the case. Kathleen and I were on the bridge on Canada Day, and imagine the kind of traffic if the age of consumption were different from one side of the river to the other,” joked Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. “Not ideal, I would say.”

What that age will remains an open question, however. Ontario is still in the midst of consultations to determine the shape of cannabis laws in this province. Wynne has publicly mused about selling pot in the LCBO — which the federal government advises against — where an age of at least 19 would make sense.

The province says it hasn't made any firm decisions on the minimum age for buying pot, nor have any concrete agreements been made with Quebec.

"Ontario will continue to work with the federal government and all provinces and territories, including Quebec, to develop a responsible approach that aligns with the federal legislative framework," said spokesperson Andrew Rudyk in an emailed statement.