Carleton University sees no "Trump bump" in international student enrollment

International students, including those from the United States, kicked the tires a little bit more on Carleton University after President Donald Trump’s election win, but that hasn’t lead to increased enrolment.



Universities around the world reported interest spikes after Trump was elected last November and after his swearing in for a four-year term as president in January.



Metro initially asked about the numbers earlier this year, but Carleton was only able to provide a response this past week.

Steven Reid, a spokesperson for the university, said they saw that as well at first, but it didn’t actually change enrolment.

“While there has been a modest increase in visitations to Carleton’s webpage by prospective students from the U.S. and other countries, to date there is little data to suggest a dramatic increase in acceptances of offers of admission.”



Reid said Carleton’s approach to international students is based on a proposal to modestly grow the enrolment over the long-term.

“This ensures that our international students receive the support and services they need to succeed in their studies.”

He said international students at Carleton are typically not a large part of the student population and they don’t see that changing significantly this year.