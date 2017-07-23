Community stands together, one year after Abdirahman Abdi's death

Community members, along with the Justice for Abdirahman coalition, will gather Monday night on the anniversary of the death of Abdirahman Abdi to unveil a plaque, at the entrance of the building where he died.

"It's been a really long year," said Dahabo Ahmed Omer, co-chair of the Justice for Adbirahman coalition. "It's really going to be a healing moment, which is great."

The interfaith event, which the coalition is calling “Standing Together,” will be held at Somerset Square Park, across the street from the Hintonburg apartment building where he died during a “violent arrest” in the summer of 2016.

A year later, the vigil gives the community an opportunity not only to remember and reflect, but also to look forward, continuing to act as an voice for oppressed communities.

"Change doesn't happen overnight," says Omer. "It's going to take a lot of push. [...] The first steps have been taken. That's hopeful."

She added that the memorial will help provide support for the Abdi family, who are still grappling with the news that they will have to endure a two-year delay before the criminal trial against Const. Daniel Montsion, the Ottawa police officer who has been charged with manslaughter.