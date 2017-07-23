Explainer: What exactly is the Salvation Army proposing at 333 Montreal Road?

What do they want to build?

The Salvation Army is proposing to build a new 9,600 square metre multi-purpose facility at 333 Montreal Road to replace their existing facility at 171 George Street. The subject site is irregularly shaped with about 15 metres of frontage on Montreal Road, 13 metres on Ste. Anne Avenue and 5 metres on Montfort Street, according to the proposal submitted to the city.

The proposed development will include 140 short-term stay beds, 100 beds for men with various complex issues, 50 beds for men enrolled in a two-stage addictions rehabilitation program and 60 care beds for men with varying degrees of health-related issues, the proposal report says.

The facility will also have a number of day programs including counselling, life-skills training and spiritual counselling and chaplaincy, the report says.

What city approval is needed?

Building the site will require several planning approvals from the City of Ottawa, including an official plan amendment, a zoning by-law amendment and a site plan control application.

According to the City of Ottawa Official Plan, shelter accommodations are not allowed on areas designated as Traditional Mainstreets, which is how this property is currently zoned. The Salvation Army is hoping for an amendment that will allow for an exception in this case.

The current zoning allows a range of uses including community centres, community health and resource centres, emergency services, and rooming houses.

The Salvation Army is asking the city to make the following amendments, according to information on the city’s website:

· The Official Plan Amendment application proposes to add site-specific provisions to the plan to permit a shelter



· The Zoning By-law Amendment application requests to include shelter as a permitted use.