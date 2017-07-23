Former association Pres: PC Exec breaking own constitution

The former president of an Ottawa Progressive Conservative riding that has been embroiled in a nomination controversy says the party has violated its own rules on it upcoming annual general meeting.

“Our members have already been disrespected through the nomination process and now some of our members who aren’t being notified of the annual general meeting continue to be disrespected by the party,” Emma McLennan said Sunday. “That’s how I view it and I think that’s how some of them will view it.”

According to McLennan, the PC Party erred by not sending notifications of its upcoming meeting, happening Monday, July 31, at Carlingwood Restaurant between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m, through the mail.

Instead, McLennan said, they sent it to members by e-mail and posted it on the PC Party website. But many members do not have e-mail addresses registered with the party, and weren’t notified.

“It always gets sent by mail. We always do that,” she said, adding that written notifications were sent through the mail for the AGM being held in Kanata-Carleton this Tuesday.

According to McLennan, this breaks the party’s own constitution.

The text of the constitution available online states "notice given in writing" means delivery by mail, hand or electronic mail (e-mail), unless the recipient has agreed that facsimile (fax) notice is preferred and/or acceptable,” and “Notice of any annual, special, or delegate selection meeting shall be given in writing to each member of record at least fifteen (15) days in advance of the meeting.”

The upcoming AGM is being held to elect a new board after the old one resigned en masse following a controversial nomination where several irregularities were reported including ballot stuffing, and more votes cast than the number of registered voters.

It will be the first public meeting held in the riding since then.