Nineteen OC Transpo bus shelters damaged in another vandalism spree

Nineteen OC Transpo bus shelters were vandalized last week, say Ottawa Police.

The 19 shelters are located in Orléans on Merkley Drive, Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard, Meadowglen Drive, and Orléans Boulevard.

Police believe the shelters were damaged between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning last week. As of yet, police have not made any information about potential suspects public.

The pattern bears a striking resemblance to a string of incidents earlier in the year. In January, over 20 OC Transpo bus shelters had panes of glass shattered. Interestingly, the vandalism was localized to the Orleans neighbourhood, and was also believed to have been the result of an overnight spree.

No arrests or charges were ever made public in relation to the incidents in January.

Police were not able to confirm the nature of the damage, but several posts on social media suggest that, similar to earlier in the year, panes of glass were being shattered.