Ottawa cops looking for bus lane violators

Ottawa Police officers laid dozens of charges last week as they blitzed bus lane locations, finding drivers not willing to get out of the way.



Sgt. Mark Gatien said they enforce the bus lane rules to keep transit commuters moving.



“You don’t want people in the bus lanes that are creating traffic jams for the buses,” he said.



Gatien and several traffic officers hit up the lanes along Montreal Road, stepping out into traffic to wave drivers over when they were in the bus lane during designated times.



Speaking last Thursday morning, Gatien said the number of drivers in the bus lane had dropped considerably, but when they first arrived on Montreal Road they found a different situation.

“We came down here and the bus lane was full. It kind of deters riders from taking the bus.”

Gatien said that’s not the only busy spot they’ve encountered so far and they plan to be back to other trouble spots regularly to ensure drivers are following the rules.



Gatien said when he pulls people over the most common excuse he hears is that they didn’t see it was a bus-only lane. The section along Montreal Road where officers were working is only a bus lane during rush hour.



The signs advertising the bus lane are placed overhead every few hundred metres. He said he regularly points that out to drivers.