'We cannot live here anymore' Flooded house to be demolished

It’s been about a week since Constance Bay resident Kara Shaw Plourde was told it was not safe for her family to continue to live in their home at 213 Baillie Ave.

Even though Shaw Plourde’s home is across the street from the Ottawa river, her home was badly damaged by rising ground water during the flooding in May, and that water has still not completely receded.

“The underground pressure is pushing on my main structure and it’s starting to buckle and that’s where it’s a safety concern,” she said, adding there was also a health concern with mould in the home.

So, Shaw Plourde, her daughters, Kiersten Plourde, 9, and Kaylee Plourde, 8, and their dog, Angel, have had to rent a house nearby.

At the height of the flooding in May, more than 500 homes in the West Carleton area, including Constance Bay, were affected.

The West Carleton/Constance Bay Flood Relief said close to 100 homes continue to need assistance. Four homes in Constance Bay, including Shaw Plourde’s, will have to be demolished, the organization said in a media release.

In the case of Shaw Plourde’s house, her lot falls outside of the flood plain depicted in the City of Ottawa’s 1-in-100-year flood map and so she never expected that her house was at risk.

But, in her case, it was ground water, rather than overland water from the river that flooded her house and her insurance does not cover the damage.

Shaw Plourde said she was working through the process of applying for funding from the province, but she thinks a lot of her expenses, including a storage facility for furniture that cannot fit in the smaller house she has rented, will not be covered.

The Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Association is accepting donations on their behalf to cover things like mortgages, rent and utilities for two residences, storage and replacing lost items.

She is hoping there will be more funding for Constance Bay to help the community rebuild.

Constance Bay Flood Relief says some help is coming this week

Starting Monday, World Renew and Mennonite Disaster Service volunteers will be in the community to help the Constance & Buckham’s Bay Community Association Flood Relief Program with rebuild assessments.

Appointments are still available, the organization has said.