Conservation Authority fighting spread of dangerous weed

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority have seen an uptick in complaints about Japanese knotweed, an incredibly-difficult-to-kill invasive species can break through concrete.

The bamboo-like species, which has been known to be able to grow through pretty much anything (including concrete and asphalt) has been reported in more than a dozen locations throughout the Ottawa region.

“It definitely seems to be more of an interest this year,” says Meaghan McDonald of the RVCA. It’s hard to determine whether an increase in complaints is because of an actual increase in the spread of the plant, or if people are simply reporting it more often. Nevertheless, it remains a point of concern for the RVCA. “It’s probably one of their top targets,” she says.

The RCVA is currently running two major projects to get rid of the species—one near Sawmill Creek and the other on the Jock River. McDonald says that their ability to battle the species is limited, because removal is so labour intensive. “You have to keep digging it up, year after year after year,” she says.

As invasive species go, Japanese Knotweed is an especially resilient plant. First introduced as an ornamental plant, Japanese knotweed’s durability and ability to survive Ontario’s winters make controlling it a difficult task. Even complete excavation is not always successful, since a small root can quickly grow into a large and invasive plant.

As part of the RCVA’s City Stream Watch program, volunteers go out and excavate the plant. At Sawmill Creek, where McDonald says there is “quite a big patch,” volunteers have had to return for the last three years to fight the spread.