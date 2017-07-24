Canadian crime numbers up slightly in 2016: Statistics Canada

Canada’s crime rate ticked up ever so slightly again in 2016.

New numbers from Statistics Canada released on Monday show, for the second year in a row, crimes reported to police inched up in 2016. The Crime Severity Index climbed one per cent last year, coming off another increase in 2015.

The index is a measure the agency uses based not just on the number of crimes reported to police but also on the seriousness of crimes, with something like homicide or sexual assault carrying greater importance than shoplifting.



Despite the increases in the last two years, overall the index has fallen 29 per cent in the last decade.

The increase, according to Statistics Canada, was driven by a 14 per cent jump in fraud charges and an increase in sexual offences against children, as well as child pornography.



Child pornography offences have jumped an alarming 233 per cent over the last decade, with a 41 per cent increase just last year. Statistics Canada believes a part of that increase can be attributed to more police focus on the crime including an integrated unit in British Columbia, which took a proactive approach, tracking IP addresses.

