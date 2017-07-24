New Senate building to come with bees

The buzz about Canada’s Senate won’t just be about padded expense accounts and questionable appointments starting in 2019, with a plan in the works to add beehives to the red chamber’s new home.



The Senate and the House of Commons will be moving out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill in 2018, to make way for a massive renovation of that building.

The Senate’s new home will be at the government conference centre down the road, opposite the Chateau Laurier. When the senators move in, so will some honey beehives.



Public Services and Procurement Canada staff confirmed the plan Monday and said it would be a first for the government.

“It’s our understanding that this would become the first instance of an urban beehive installation on a federal building in Ottawa,” said spokesperson Jean-François Létourneau in an email.



Létourneau said it seemed like a good fit for the government.

“PSPC saw an opportunity to pilot such a project, designed to contribute to the ecology and environmental sustainability, within its own Parliamentary Precinct, and jumped at the idea of playing a part in helping the bee population thrive,” he said. "The Government of Canada respects the importance of a healthy bee population to ensure a sustainable food production in Canada.”



The beehives will be constructed as part of a third-year project for Carleton University architecture students and won’t add to the cost of the massive rehabilitation project.



“As for the cost of fabricating the beehives, it is minimal and is covered by the Carleton curriculum, the fabrication and installation of beehives comes at no cost to the project,” he said.



Létourneau said the government has not yet decided exactly where the beehives will be or how many, but he said they would be placed in a way to leave the bees distance.



He stressed bees are docile unless provoked.