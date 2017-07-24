Ottawa crime rate jumps in 2016

Ottawa’s crime rate jumped in 2016, bucking national trends that saw only a slight increase in the amount of crime across Canada.



Statistics Canada released its annual report on crime rates across Canada Monday morning, showing a one per cent increase nationally in the crime severity index.



The index is a measure that looks not only at the increase in crimes, but weighs those crimes with more severe crimes like homicide or robbery counting for more in the index than more minor offences like shoplifting.

Ottawa’s unusually high 24 homicides in 2016 drove a 10-per-cent increase in the severity index’s numbers.



Across the country, the severity index rose one per cent in 2016, which is the second year in a row the index has climbed by that amount. Over the last decade however the index has fallen 29 per cent.