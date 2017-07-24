News / Ottawa

Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada says to expect significant rain on Monday.

Environment Canada is warning Ottawans to expect lots of rain on Monday.

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Ottawa can expect rain, rain and then some more rain Monday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city early Monday morning, advising the city could see as much as 60 millimeters before Tuesday morning.

The agency said the rain was coming from a disturbance that formed over Lake Huron and was expected to slowly move over Eastern Ontario today.

They warned that localized flooding in low lying areas was possible.

