Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada says to expect significant rain on Monday.
Ottawa can expect rain, rain and then some more rain Monday.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the city early Monday morning, advising the city could see as much as 60 millimeters before Tuesday morning.
The agency said the rain was coming from a disturbance that formed over Lake Huron and was expected to slowly move over Eastern Ontario today.
They warned that localized flooding in low lying areas was possible.