Police investigating after two bodies found near Elmhurst Park

Ottawa’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two separate deaths that were discovered on Monday after a man arrived at an Ottawa hospital with gunshot wounds to his neck, shoulder, and hand, shortly after 7 a.m.

While responding to the original incident, the body of a deceased male was discovered in a residential driveway near Alpine Avenue and Tavistock Road. Police believe that the two cases are related.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a third victim was discovered in a vehicle near Aylen and Wayne Avenue, and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police have not confirmed that the third victim is connected to the first two, and were not able to provide any further details on the three victims, other than to say that they are all adult males.