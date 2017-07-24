Chief: Police working to rebuild trust, one year after Abdirahman Abdi’s death

A year after the death of Abdirahman Abdi, Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau says the force is working hard to rebuild the trust they lost.

“We’re taking action as to what we’ve heard this past year from the community,” he told reporters outside the Ottawa Police Services Board Meeting Monday, just a few hours before community members gathered for a vigil to mark the anniversary of Abdi’s death and unveil a plaque at the entrance of the building where he died.

He said over the past year police have held several meetings with community members to listen to their concerns, including meeting on several occasions with the Justice for Abdirahman coalition.



Officers on the force have were warned against wearing braclets supporting the constable who has been charged in Abdi's death.



Police presented their draft framework for its Multi-Year Action Plan for a Bias-Neutral Policing in May, which is trying to address concerns related to racial profiling, racisim, human rights, diversity and discrimination.

The force will also be hiring an outside expert to conduct a diversity audit between the fall of 2017 and 2018.

Const. Daniel Montsion has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi’s death.

He will stand trial in February 2019.



Members of the coalition have expressed disappointment that the trial is being delayed into 2019. Earlier court dates were available when the trial was set but Montsion's lawyer was not available on those dates.