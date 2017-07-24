Smart Building technology to be rolled out across federal buildings

After a successful pilot project testing Smart Building technology in 13 buildings, Public Works will be the environmental upgrades in over 100 federal buildings over the next three years, the government announced Monday.

The plan will see the federal government, as part of a public-private partnership with Jones Lang LaSalle and the RYCOM Corporation, installing modernized energy tracking technology in federal buildings.

“The Smart Buildings initiative allows us to make a real impact by implementing innovative technologies and identifying opportunities for energy savings,” said Parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Works Steven MacKinnon in a statement. “The result is lower overall energy costs for federal buildings and a reduced carbon footprint.”

It’s useful to think of Smart Building technology less as a specific technology, and more as a conceptual approach to energy management. What is being installed is not a specific energy-saving technology, but a comprehensive monitoring system that allows for energy data to be analyzed and visualized in real-time, in order to identify where improvements can be made.

Over the last year, Public Works says that this monitoring system, installed in 13 buildings last year, has reduced energy costs by 17 per cent, or nearly $1 million. This is an increase over early estimates in procurement documents, which suggested that Smart Building technology could account for up to 12 per cent improvement in in energy efficiency.

In 2016, the government committed to the Greening Government initiative, which set the goal of reducing emissions from government buildings to 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. Along with the installation of a district energy net.

