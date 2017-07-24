Statistics Canada working to release data on unfounded sexual assault cases

Statistics Canada is working with police departments across the country so they’re prepared to report statistics on unfounded sexual assault cases next year.



On Monday, the agency released annual data on crime Monday, including numbers showing a slight decrease in the number of sexual assaults in 2016.

The sexual assault rate in 2016 was 58 cases per 100,000 people, a decline of one per cent from 2015 and a drop of 15 per cent over the last decade.



The agency acknowledged however that many sexual assault cases go unreported.

Earlier this year media reports highlighted the problem of unfounded sexual assault cases, where police take a report but label the incident as not having happened.



In the past, Statistics Canada reported unfounded numbers but stopped over a decade ago over concerns about the data. The government has committed to having those numbers published again and the agency is now working with local police forces.



“We want to be sure that everything is being recorded consistently across the country,” said Warren Silver, an analyst with the agency.



He said many police forces are taking the issue on themselves and trying to discover the problems behind their own numbers. The agency is also taking its own steps.



“We’re adding in some new categories to make it a little bit easier and clearer for police,” he said.

“We are developing training that we’re going to go out to police services across the country with.”