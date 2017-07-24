Wet Weather Woes

After five days that (miraculously) left residents feeling uncharacteristically dry, the gods of Ottawa weather got back to work heaping rain on the city Monday.

It was the first time in 2017 the city has gone five straight days without precipitation of some sort—so it feels fitting that Monday could shape up to be the rainiest day of an already unbelievably rainy month.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau region, warning residents to expect between 40 and 60 mm by Tuesday morning. Ottawa has only been hit with more than 40 mm twice this month. Monday’s forecasts suggest that Ottawa will far exceed this, making for the rainiest day of the month. Environment Canada also noted that flooding was once again a possibility in low-lying areas.

Rolf Campbell, a weather historian who runs the popular YOW Weather Records Twitter account, says that while climate change is certainly a culprit in the larger sense, it’s not accurate to blame it for this specific wet patch. “This particular series of months have been unusually wet,” he says. “It was very unusual, and it keeps being unusual.”

Broadly speaking, though, the effects of climate change writ large are impacting the weather patterns here in Ottawa. “Over the last 50 to 60 years, the Gulf Stream has been directed upwards more into Ottawa,” says Campbell. As temperatures rise, the amount of moisture in the atmosphere rises, making for wetter—and warmer—weather.