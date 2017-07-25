Amazon to offer one-day delivery in Ottawa

Amazon customers in the capital won’t have to wait long for their books, diapers or a new Kindle, as the company has expanded its one-day shipping option to Ottawa.

Amazon announced Tuesday their one-day service for the company’s prime membership subscribers would be available in the city. Any order placed before 10 p.m. will be delivered by 9 p.m. the next day.



Kaan Yalkin, a spokesperson for the company said after having offered one-day or same day services in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary, Ottawa was the logical next step.

“Ottawa was just the next city we were able to roll out. Doing it as fast as possible,” he said.



He said there is a clear demand for the service in Canada and he expects continued growth.

“We saw an 80 per cent growth in our prime program last year. We have big growth in Canada, lots of prime members and they want their stuff quickly.”



Yalkin said the company is seeing a lot of growth in Canada. The company’s recent Prime Day — an annual one-day sale — was a major day for the company.



“Prime Day two weeks ago was the biggest day ever for Amazon Canada.”

Yalkin said the company will initially service Ottawa and Gatineau out of the company’s four Toronto warehouses, but they are constantly looking to expand.