Feds announce further funding for water infrastructure

The federal government is providing nearly $16 million for water and wastewater projects across Ottawa, which will allow the city to move ahead with 21 projects that remained unfunded.

The money comes on top of an earlier commitment of $45 million in federal and provincial money. In May, the two levels of government announced funding for 18 projects in Ottawa, but left the city on the hook for a remaining 22 projects that had been approved in 2016.

City infrastructure manager Alain Gonthier said in May that the city might need to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to pay for those projects. Tuesday's announcement bridges that gap, providing for the roughly 75 per cent funding that was missing from 21 projects.

A good chunk of the money—nearly $9 million—will go toward infrastructure projects in Vanier.

“Obviously for us in Vanier, we have had in our residential areas infrastructure that needed to be done, pipes here that are nearly 100 years old,” said Coun. Mathieu Fleury. “It’s a requirement not only to modernize our infrastructure, but to be ready in terms of all the climate change impacts that we’ve seen in the past few years.”