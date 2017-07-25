Kathleen Wynne to testify in Sudbury byelection trial

Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will forego parliamentary privilege and testify in the Sudbury byelection trial that begins in six weeks.

Wynne’s former deputy chief of staff Patricia Sorbara and Liberal activist Gerry Lougheed are on trial for alleged Elections Act violations stemming from a February 2015 byelection.

In a stunning development, the premier said Tuesday that she has been asked to testify and will do so.

“I could (claim parliamentary privilege), but I’m not. I will testify and I will go along with the process and do what I can to clarify as I have in the legislature many, many times,” Wynne told reporters in Toronto.

“I’ve been very clear that I was going to work with the process and I’ve done that and I will continue to do that,” she said.

The premier will be called by Crown prosecutors, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wynne insisted that she did not believe anything untoward happened in the run-up to the Sudbury byelection and emphasized that Sorbara would be welcomed back into the Liberal fold if she is exonerated.

“I have the utmost respect for Pat Sorbara,” the premier said.

Sorbara and Lougheed are accused of offering a former Liberal candidate, Andrew Olivier, jobs or political appointments to drop out of the party’s nomination race to make way for Wynne’s preferred candidate, Glenn Thibeault.

Thibeault, a former New Democrat MP, won the byelection for the provincial Liberals and has been energy minister for the last 13 months in Wynne’s cabinet.

The trial begins Sept. 7 in Sudbury, four days before a separate criminal trial for two other Liberals involving allegations of deleted documents in the $1-billion gas-plants scandal. Both cases are slated to continue into October.

Wynne’s decision to testify for the Crown did not come as a surprise.

“We had already been advised by the Crown they anticipated parliamentary immunity would be waived,” said Sorbara lawyer Brian Greenspan of Toronto.

No date has been set for Wynne’s testimony. Lawyers for Sorbara and Lougheed are awaiting a final witness list.

“We look forward to all of the facts fully and completely coming to the trial,” Greenspan told the Star.

“We believe the facts will dictate that Pat Sorbara was not involved in any misconduct.”

Sorbara was a key architect of Wynne’s 2014 election victory.

Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy, who is representing Lougheed, has also insisted his client has done nothing wrong.

Elections Act charges fall within a lower, non-criminal category of violations, which is known collectively as provincial offences. Penalties include fines of up to $25,000 and maximum jail sentences of two years less a day.

Last year, prosecutors withdrew more serious Criminal Code charges against Lougheed. Sorbara was never charged criminally.