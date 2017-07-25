Ottawa Police asking for witness in two homicides

Ottawa Police are asking for help from the public to solve two homicides from Monday.



The major crime unit is investigating the cases that they now believe are connected.

The case began with an injured man walking into the Queensway Carleton Hospital at 7 .a.m. with gunshot wounds. That man remains in hospital in serious condition.



Police then responded to Elmhurst Park where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. He has been identified as Abdulrahman Al-Shammari, 26.

On Monday afternoon, police discovered an abandoned vehicle and found another deceased young man. Dirie Olol was 27 and appears to also have been killed by a gunshot wound.