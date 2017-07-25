Province announces new regulations for condo boards and managers

The Ontario government has announced new regulations designed to help the over 1.6 million condo owners and residents in the province, and will be creating a new body to act as a liaison between owners and management.

Among the regulations announced are: clearer and more efficient rules for condo owners seeking to access their condo corporation’s records; requirements that board members declare conflicts of interest and new rules surrounding notices, quorum, and voting rules to better allow owners to participate in meetings.

As part of the package of policies announced on Tuesday, both condo managers and anyone on the board of directors will require education—something the Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario president Robert Weinberg praised.

“You have property managers working in the marketplace who do not have even the most basic level of education when it comes strictly to condominiums,” he said.

“It’s a big step forward. Would I have liked to see more? Yes,” he said, adding that more education for directors than a three-hour online course would have been preferred.

In general, though, the new laws afford protections for condo residents from managers and directors looking to flout regulations.