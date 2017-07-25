Three Ottawa artists among those designing LRT Public art

When the O-Train Confederation Line opens next year, three stations will feature the work of Ottawa artists.

This week, the City of Ottawa posted renderings of the stations and their future public art pieces on its website.

Ottawa artists Adrian Göllner, Amy Thompson, and cj fleury have pieces at Bayview, Lees and Blair stations respectively.

“When you work with public art, especially when it’s something like a station-- where it’s specific to a place-- you really want to be sensitive to the area you’re working with,” Thompson said.

She said before starting her piece Transparent Passage, she did a lot of research about the area. She started with the waterways and how the Algonquins would have traversed them, then moving on to Robert Lees’ farm that used to sit at the site and then the industrial age.

The individual art pieces will bring colour, beauty and imagination to the travel experience of transit users, according to the city’s website.

All three Ottawa artists incorporated elements of the area surrounding their respective stations in their deisgns.

“That’s an essential hope when you’re working with public art is that your piece is related to the public space. So, it could be related historically, it could be related to the geography,” fleury said.

Her piece, Lightscape, designed together with Montreal artist Catherine Widgery, reflects the fact that Blair station is close to CSIS Headquarters and the National Research Council, and that it was the eastern most station on the line, the “sunrise” station, she said.

“A lot of the riders would be people who are working in digital realms,” she said.

At Bayview station, Göllner’s piece, As the Crow Flies, will actually be integrated into the station’s design and will serve as an inter-track barrier. He said, he wanted to incorporate the silhouettes of local architecture into his work.