Don’t flush it! Gatineau launches campaign to reduce waste in sewers

The City of Gatineau wants residents to stop using their toilet or sink as a garbage bin.

Items like sanitary napkins, condoms and dental floss are creating blockages at the wastewater treatment facility and breaking some of the equipment, according to director Guy Crégheur.

“We intercept a lot, but some stuff will keep going through,” he said. “They just get into a big chunk and we have mechanical breakage or blockage.”

Crégheur explained that items like dental floss, hair and napkins will get stuck together by cooking fat or oils and they will continue to grow into big chunks.

He said at least twice a year, they have to replace a propeller of one of the main pieces of filtration equipment because debris gets stuck in it and breaks it. It costs $10,000 each time, he said.

On Wednesday, reporters were given a tour of the facility and shown the three levels of equipment that try to filter out the debris.

The problem is not only at the facility itself, Jacques Robinson, a plant operator, said the debris doesn’t only cause problems at the treatment facility itself.

He said that in neighbourhoods there are sub-stations that have smaller pumps, sometimes that are only 1.5 or two inches wide (3.8 to 5 cm), the debris can cause a blockage in the sewer lines.

He said this was particularly problematic in Masson-Angers.