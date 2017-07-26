Get Ready! La Machine is officially in Ottawa

Starting Thursday evening the creatures of La Machine will be roaming the city day and night.

Kumo, the spider, will wake up first Thursday evening, followed by Long Ma, the horse-dragon, on Friday morning.

François Delarozière, La Machine’s artistic director, speaking in French that the show is meant to transform ordinary spaces into a performance, getting residents interacting with their city in a different way.

He said it was important to never give the creature’s exact schedule so residents discover them because he’s interested in giving residents’ a gift.

When you get a gift and you already know what’s in it, it’s no longer a gift, he said in French.

But he warned the show will cause several road closures, so residents should be prepared.

La Machine has a team of 72 people in the city to control the creatures, including 18 controlling the dragon-horse, 17 controlling the spider and 13 people managing the show.

Marie Saunier, the production manager, said that more than 1,000 hours of work has gone into getting the show ready. During the performance she will be managing their movements.

“Whether they go faster or slower, whether they will stop for an encounter with the people or for example, if the dragon wants to eat some trees,” she said.

The machines will be visible throughout the entire performance, and at night will even ‘sleep’ in public places.

This is the first time La Machine will be in North America.

Where to catch La Machine:

Thursday, July 27

8 p.m. - Kumo awakens near the National Gallery of Canada

Friday, July 28

10 a.m. - Long Ma Awakens at City Hall

2 p.m. - Both depart from National Gallery

8 p.m. - Kumo departs from the Shaw Centre, Long Ma departs from Confederation Park

Saturday, July 29

11 a.m. – Both in ByWard Market

3 p.m. – Both depart from Byward Market

8:30 p.m. - Long Ma departs from Confederation Park

9:30 p.m. – Both at Supreme Court of Canada

Sunday, July 30

2:30 p.m. – Kumo departs Supreme Court of Canada

3 p.m. – Long Ma departs Supreme Court of Canada

8:30 p.m. Long Ma departs from Chaudière Falls