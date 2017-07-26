Health Canada authorizes Ottawa Supervised injection site

Ottawa’s first supervised injection site was granted an exemption from Health Canada Wednesday and can now start building its facility.

“I’m feeling elated here. It’s a strange feeling to be at this point now, after so much time and effort and energy over the years,” Rob Boyd, Oasis program director at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, where the facility will be located.

Boyd said he will be meeting with the province next week to discuss the budget to start doing needed renovations to build the injection room, which will include five specialized booths for drug-users.

Ontario pledged to cover the costs of the clinic in the 2017 budget, as long as it received approval from the federal government. Now that the approval has come through, it can release the money, Boyd said.

Boyd said the facility will also be hiring several new staff members, including enough nurses to staff the injection room 12 hours a day, seven days a week, plus intake staff and workers available post injection for monitoring.

“From this point on, I think that, ideally, we would have something in operation in October of this year,” he said.