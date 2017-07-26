Jump in sexual assault reports a step in a "positive direction" say survivors' advocates

Statistics Canada numbers show sexual assaults reported to Ottawa police rose nearly 15 per cent in 2016, an increase police and survivor advocates believe could actually be an encouraging sign.

“Right now, I’m feeling very confident—and I believe—that it’s because of our efforts over the last few years, of putting out messaging to report, and that reporting is important,” said Ottawa police inspector Jamie Dunlop, explaining the numbers could mean more victims feel comfortable coming forward.



“The increase is not necessarily a shock to us,” said Yamikani Msosa, of the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Ottawa, who says that they are seeing an increase in reporting. “We’ve really seen sexual assault enter into the public conversation.”

Despite the increase in reported sexual assaults, arrests have remained fairly static for the past five years. The increase without a sharp increase in charges is partly a result of third-party reporting when someone reports on a victim's behalf. The police also have cases where either the victim chooses not to go forward or there is not enough evidence to move forward.

Dunlop says he would like to see focus on individual investigations, rather than angling for good stats. “The main thing is, is there something in our investigation that’s hindering charges being laid?” he said.