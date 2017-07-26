Monday's rain shuts down the Rideau Canal, floods North Gower

While the locks in Ottawa remained open, most of the Rideau Canal remains closed Wednesday due to high water levels brought on by Monday’s heavy rains.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve closed a majority of the lock stations,” said Valerie de Winter, from Parks Canada. “When it becomes a situation like it was recently, it becomes system wide.”

Hardest hit, she said, were areas around Manotick and Hog’s Back, where the number of unchecked tributaries — feeder streams that Park Canada has no real control over — are “quite vast.”

Black Rapids lockstation, near the airport, was still seeing flows of 235 cubic metres per second on Wednesday afternoon—nearly five times the average of less than 50 cubic metres—and the water level had risen by roughly 40 cm compared to normal levels.

High rain levels, falling on already saturated ground, also led to flooding in North Gower this week. Farmer’s fields were partially submerged, with corn and soybeans jutting out of what had become, essentially, a small swamp.

As many residents of North Gower are on the well system, there remains a concern that the rains will lead to a boil-water advisory, though one has not been declared yet.