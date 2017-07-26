Ottawa Police issue warrant for suspect in double homicide

Ottawa Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection to Monday’s double homicide.



Police are looking for Alam Gabriel Buoc, 30, a resident of Ottawa. He has been charged with first-degree murder of Abdurahman Al-Shammari, who was found dead in Elmhurst Park, and Dirie Olol, who was found dead in a vehicle in the West End.

He has also been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of another man Monday who remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police have warned that the man should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, approximately six-foot-four inches tall and 201 pounds. He has short black hair.