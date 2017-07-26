Ottawa Public Health announces first positive test for West Nile Virus

Ottawa Public Health has received a positive test for a mosquito with West Nile Virus, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency announced their testing program has found a mosquito with the virus. These first positive tests are relatively early in the year, which the agency warned could be an indicator of a worse than normal season ahead.



Most people infected with the virus will have no symptoms, but approximately 20 per cent can develop a fever, headache, muscle aches and possibly a rash.

In less than one per cent of cases, there are more serious complications generally affecting older people or those with weekend immune systems.

So far this year, there have been no reported human cases in Ottawa, but one in Ontario.