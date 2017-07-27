Ottawa MPP's Twitter account condemns officer who 'murdered' Abdirahman Abdi

Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers is facing a backlash Thursday, after tweets from her account said Abdirahman Abdi had been "murdered by a careless police officer."

“My thoughts are with Abdi’s family & friends murdered by a careless police officer. Be Strong!” the Tweet, sent out at 9:13 p.m., said, and added the hashtags ‘Justice for Abdi’ and ‘Stop Violence.’

Abdi, a resident of Ottawa’s Hintonburg neighbourhood, died July 24, 2016 after a violent arrest that was captured on video.

After an SIU investigation, Constable Daniel Montsion was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi’s death. Montsion has been suspended with pay and his trial will start in February 2019.

The same sentiment was also Tweeted out in French.

The reaction to the tweets was swift.

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau responded on Twitter by saying: “Mr. Abdi’s death has been difficult for many. We should all respect due process and allow the court to fulfil its role.”

While, Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, wrote “Are these irresponsible comments reflective of @Ontario_Liberal?” and tagged Premier Kathleen Wynne, Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, the Ontario Police Association and Ottawa Police Association.



Des Rosiers’ tweets about Abdi seemed to be part of a series written in both English and French.

Around the same time, she also tweeted out support for the family and friends of 'Ashton' in both English and French, with the hashtag ‘Justice for Ashton.’ These Tweets seemed to refer to the death of Ashton Dickson, a former St Francis Xavier football player, killed in a shooting on Rideau Street on June 26th.

Shortly afterward, she Tweeted, in both English in French “The rising murder cases of #black youth troubles me more than ever! Justice must be done, but we also need to review the entire system!”

At 7 a.m. on Thursday, her account tweeted “Obviously the process must be respected and everyone presumed innocent until proven guilty. Always difficult to process for all concerned.”

All of the tweets were deleted by 10 a.m.

Her staff told Metro News that she was not the one that posted on her account and the tweets are not reflective of her thoughts on the matter.

Just after 10 a.m., she sent out the following statement, also on Twitter:

“Despite the tweets from my account last night, I want to make it clear I had no intention of commenting on any ongoing proceedings. It is very important to respect for the integrity of our judicial process. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Before becoming a Liberal Member of Provincial Parliament, Des Rosiers served as the General Counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), where she appeared in front of Parliament and various legislative bodies, according to her profile on the University of Ottawa website.