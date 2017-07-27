Canada Post says drivers should not block Ottawa bike lanes

Canada Post’s will work to ensure drivers stay out of bike lanes in Ottawa just as it has reminded drivers in Toronto to do.

Last week the Crown corporation reminded its drivers not to park in the lanes in Toronto after a bylaw enforcement officer went public with complaints that the company was a regular violator of the space. It was initially unclear if the edict applied to drivers across the country, but spokesperson Jon Hamilton said the rules apply everywhere.

“Our employees are expected to follow the traffic laws when serving customers, which includes no-stopping zones like bike lanes.”



He said drivers would be reminded of their obligations to stay out of bike lanes.

“We do this regularly across the country.”

Gareth Davies, president of Citizens for Safe Cycling, said they have heard cyclists complain about delivery drivers including Canada Post taking up lanes in Ottawa.



“When there is no barrier in the bike lanes, there are drivers who will sit there, park there, possibly sometimes not realizing they’re doing something illegal.”

Davies said when that happens it creates a safety concern for cyclists, because where bike lanes exist drivers expect cyclist to be in them.

“When that space gets taken up it means that cyclists have to weave into traffic and vehicles wouldn’t be expecting them because there is theoretically a bike lane there,” he said.

Davies said that, in addition to getting drivers to respect the existing lanes, getting bike lanes that are physically separated with a barrier would help.